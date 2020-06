Amenities

DOWNTOWN living at it's best in THE GRANDE. This 1/1 condo is ideally located next to the new Dr. Phillips Performing Center, walking distance to concerts, restaurants, Magic games and downtown night life. This quaint condo features all appliances, washer and dryer. Amenities in this gated community include a resort style pool, gathering space, work-out gym and a covered reserved parking spot. LOCATION is EVERYTHING!!!