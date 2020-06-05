300 E SOUTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym pool

Completely remodeled Top floor unit overlooking the quiet courtyard. No 408 noise at your front door or balcony. Large 1 bedroom with full size washer and dryer. Featuring New paint throughout, New premium vinyl flooring throughout, New appliances, New Kitchen cabinets. Walk in Closet and extra large bathroom. Clean and ready for a new resident! Excellent Pool and fitness center, secured building. One of the Best locations in the complex. Walk to everything in Downtown Orlando. Sorry, No pets!