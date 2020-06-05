All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 300 E SOUTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
300 E SOUTH STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

300 E SOUTH STREET

300 South Street · (407) 547-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Holden-Parramore
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Holden-Parramore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6006 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
Completely remodeled Top floor unit overlooking the quiet courtyard. No 408 noise at your front door or balcony. Large 1 bedroom with full size washer and dryer. Featuring New paint throughout, New premium vinyl flooring throughout, New appliances, New Kitchen cabinets. Walk in Closet and extra large bathroom. Clean and ready for a new resident! Excellent Pool and fitness center, secured building. One of the Best locations in the complex. Walk to everything in Downtown Orlando. Sorry, No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E SOUTH STREET have any available units?
300 E SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 E SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 300 E SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
300 E SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 300 E SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 300 E SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 300 E SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 300 E SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 E SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E SOUTH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 300 E SOUTH STREET has a pool.
Does 300 E SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 300 E SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 E SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 300 E SOUTH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity