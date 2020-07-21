All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

30 E Spruce St

30 E Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

30 E Spruce Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
30 E Spruce St Available 10/01/19 Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, & major roadways!! - Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, & major roadways. This unit features a spacious floor plan, terrazzo floors throughout, a fully equipped kitchen, attached 1 car carport, & inside utility with washer/dryer hook-ups. Very neat & clean. The unit also features a private fenced backyard. Lawn care included! Pet friendly! MUST SEE! AWESOME LANDLORD!!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4181675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 E Spruce St have any available units?
30 E Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 30 E Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
30 E Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 E Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 30 E Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 30 E Spruce St offers parking.
Does 30 E Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E Spruce St have a pool?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 30 E Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 E Spruce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not have units with air conditioning.
