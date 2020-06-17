2600 Robert Trent Jones Drive #912 - 912

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Beautiful and cozy 1/1 unit located in gated Community Madison at Metrowest. This nice condo recently renovated offers plenty of natural light, laminate floors, ground floor unit, close to lake and walkway. Washer and dryer in unit. The condominium offers beautiful amenities such as resort style pool, fitness center, tennis court, playground. It is conveniently located in the Metrowest area close to major highways, malls, theme parks, Valencia community college, restaurants, great schools and much more. Move-in Ready! Call today for more information! Leonardo 407-516-9803 or Nataly 407-256-1185.