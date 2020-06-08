All apartments in Orlando
260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

260 S Osceola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

260 S Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
Amazing contemporary style condo located in the upscale building of STAR TOWER. Luxury two-bedroom condominium with floor to the ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and clean contemporary finishes throughout. Customed automated blinds, Elevators, fitness, security, 24 Concierge, rooftop heated pool and spa, fitness room, resident lounge, and rooftop zen garden. All Units are leased As-Is. If you desire to live at downtown's most exclusive address, schedule a tour today. Come and enjoy the lifestyle at Star Tower!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

