Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

2506 E. Church Street

2506 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

2506 Church Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in Downtown Orlando/Milk District! - Welcome home to the Milk District! Private fenced backyard! Spacious living/dining area great for entertaining features amazing hardwood tile flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, stunning granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes, as well as crown molding. Lovely French doors open to a beautiful fire pit in the back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from downtown! Professionally Managed by Atrium Management, call 407-585-2721 today to set up your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE2884987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 E. Church Street have any available units?
2506 E. Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 E. Church Street have?
Some of 2506 E. Church Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 E. Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
2506 E. Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 E. Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 E. Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 2506 E. Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 2506 E. Church Street offers parking.
Does 2506 E. Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 E. Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 E. Church Street have a pool?
No, 2506 E. Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 2506 E. Church Street have accessible units?
No, 2506 E. Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 E. Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 E. Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.

