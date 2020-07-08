2506 E. Church Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in Downtown Orlando/Milk District! - Welcome home to the Milk District! Private fenced backyard! Spacious living/dining area great for entertaining features amazing hardwood tile flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, stunning granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes, as well as crown molding. Lovely French doors open to a beautiful fire pit in the back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from downtown! Professionally Managed by Atrium Management, call 407-585-2721 today to set up your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



