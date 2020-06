Amenities

METROWEST CONDO - FURNISHED - Beautiful 3/2 condo on Stonebridge Commons. The association has pool, gym, tennis and basketball courts and dog walking areas. Building is equipped with elevator.

Floor are tile and wood laminate, it is beautifully furnished; all bedrooms have beds but no mattresses.

Come take a look and be in love!



(RLNE3333597)