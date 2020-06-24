Amenities

2314 Midtown Terrace #1137 Available 04/12/19 3rd floor unit at impressive Charles Town at Park Central - AVAILABLE APRIL 12th! LOVELY 1 BED, 1 BATH CONDO WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE BALCONY WITH LAKE VIEW!!!! This manned, guard-gated community has it all!! You are less than a mile from the Mall at Millenia. And, a few short minutes to I-4 and downtown Orlando! There are so many amenities, you must come see for yourself. The condo has an alarm system-tenant to monitor. You, also, get a screened balcony facing a beautiful lake view for relaxing! The community is so fabulous, you will not want to ever leave. If all the community has to offer is not enough, remember you are less than a mile from the Mall at Millenia...you can shop, eat and have entertainment! All the attractions are within a few short minutes of you, also. There is a business center, clubhouse, indoor basketball, lighted tennis ct,fitness, pool, hot tub, a zen yoga/aerobics room, movie room and an air conditioned racquetball court.



FEATURES:

3rd floor unit

All Appliances, No microwave

Breakfast bar

Inside Utility with washer and dryer

Volume Ceilings with fans

Open floor plan

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

PRIVATE BALCONY WITH LAKE VIEW



Small Pets are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



