2314 Midtown Terrace #1137
2314 Midtown Terrace #1137

2314 Midtown Ter Unit 1137 · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Midtown Ter Unit 1137, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
2314 Midtown Terrace #1137 Available 04/12/19 3rd floor unit at impressive Charles Town at Park Central - AVAILABLE APRIL 12th! LOVELY 1 BED, 1 BATH CONDO WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE BALCONY WITH LAKE VIEW!!!! This manned, guard-gated community has it all!! You are less than a mile from the Mall at Millenia. And, a few short minutes to I-4 and downtown Orlando! There are so many amenities, you must come see for yourself. The condo has an alarm system-tenant to monitor. You, also, get a screened balcony facing a beautiful lake view for relaxing! The community is so fabulous, you will not want to ever leave. If all the community has to offer is not enough, remember you are less than a mile from the Mall at Millenia...you can shop, eat and have entertainment! All the attractions are within a few short minutes of you, also. There is a business center, clubhouse, indoor basketball, lighted tennis ct,fitness, pool, hot tub, a zen yoga/aerobics room, movie room and an air conditioned racquetball court.

FEATURES:
3rd floor unit
All Appliances, No microwave
Breakfast bar
Inside Utility with washer and dryer
Volume Ceilings with fans
Open floor plan
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
PRIVATE BALCONY WITH LAKE VIEW

Small Pets are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4695904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

