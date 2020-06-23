All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
2110 FREDRICA DRIVE
2110 FREDRICA DRIVE

2110 Fredrica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Fredrica Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single family home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the front portion of the home. Mother in law suite is a separate 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom with its own entrance in the back. Mother in law suite has a small living room and kitchenette and laundry connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE have any available units?
2110 FREDRICA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2110 FREDRICA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 FREDRICA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
