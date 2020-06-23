2110 Fredrica Drive, Orlando, FL 32812 Dixie Belle
microwave
refrigerator
Single family home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the front portion of the home. Mother in law suite is a separate 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom with its own entrance in the back. Mother in law suite has a small living room and kitchenette and laundry connections.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
