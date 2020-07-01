All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E

2077 Dixie Belle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2077 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
***New Marketing Photos Coming Soon*** - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Gated Miriada Condominiums available NOW!!! Top floor unit (Second story).
Professionally managed by Atrium Management, please call 407-585-2721 to schedule a showing!. WATER INCLUDED. Community amenities include pool, fitness center and tennis courts!
Zoned for Dover Shore Elementary, Stonewall Jackson Middle and Boone High School.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5302900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E have any available units?
2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E have?
Some of 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E currently offering any rent specials?
2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E pet-friendly?
No, 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E offer parking?
No, 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E does not offer parking.
Does 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E have a pool?
Yes, 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E has a pool.
Does 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E have accessible units?
No, 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E does not have accessible units.
Does 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E does not have units with dishwashers.

