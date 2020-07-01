2077 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2077E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

***New Marketing Photos Coming Soon*** - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Gated Miriada Condominiums available NOW!!! Top floor unit (Second story).

Professionally managed by Atrium Management, please call 407-585-2721 to schedule a showing!. WATER INCLUDED. Community amenities include pool, fitness center and tennis courts!

Zoned for Dover Shore Elementary, Stonewall Jackson Middle and Boone High School.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5302900)