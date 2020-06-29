1936 CONWAY ROAD

Amenities
Beautiful two story Condo! 2 Bedrooms (one with own outside entrance, Great for roommates), 1.5 Baths! Upstairs leads to the 2 large bedrooms and full bath. Spacious living area downstairs! Upgraded Kitchen new stainless appliances! New carpeting and interior paint! Includes washer & dryer! Fenced Courtyard! Ideal location, close to transportation. Walking distance to shopping, close to Orlando International Airport, colleges and downtown Orlando. Community Features a clubhouse, Olympic sized pool, fitness center and sand volleyball.