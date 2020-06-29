All apartments in Orlando
1936 CONWAY ROAD
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM

1936 CONWAY ROAD

1936 Conway Road · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
volleyball court
Beautiful two story Condo! 2 Bedrooms (one with own outside entrance, Great for roommates), 1.5 Baths! Upstairs leads to the 2 large bedrooms and full bath. Spacious living area downstairs! Upgraded Kitchen new stainless appliances! New carpeting and interior paint! Includes washer & dryer! Fenced Courtyard! Ideal location, close to transportation. Walking distance to shopping, close to Orlando International Airport, colleges and downtown Orlando. Community Features a clubhouse, Olympic sized pool, fitness center and sand volleyball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 CONWAY ROAD have any available units?
1936 CONWAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 CONWAY ROAD have?
Some of 1936 CONWAY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 CONWAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1936 CONWAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 CONWAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1936 CONWAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1936 CONWAY ROAD offer parking?
No, 1936 CONWAY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1936 CONWAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 CONWAY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 CONWAY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1936 CONWAY ROAD has a pool.
Does 1936 CONWAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1936 CONWAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 CONWAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 CONWAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.

