Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

- Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home right off 436 between Goldenrod and Semoran blvd.The bedrooms are on the second level along with walk in closets, full bath shower tub combo. The ground floor has an open floor plan, living room dining room combo. Has 2 covered parking spaces. Also has an entertaining area with a privacy fence.



Application fee is $100

Admin fee is $100 Once qualified we will give you a one time credit of $100.00 on your first months rent.

Credit score must be 600 and over

No evictions within the last 10yrs

Pet fee is $300



