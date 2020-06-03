1725 Fairview Shores Drive, Orlando, FL 32804 Lake Fairview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home available for immediate occupancy. Home has a eat-in kitchen and a large front porch. Pets are welcome with a non-refundable pet fee of $300 and refundable pet deposit of $300. No aggressive breeds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE have any available units?
1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE have?
Some of 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 FAIRVIEW SHORES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.