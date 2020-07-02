All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

1644 E Concord St. #2

1644 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1644 Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- PENDING - Darling Downtown Bungalow! 2/2 1434 sq, has covered front porch, spacious living room with french doors that open to back patio. Master has private separate entrance with side patio, bathroom with small walk in shower, walk in closet and second closet. Second bedroom has bathroom with tub/shower and walk in closet. Kitchen has pass-through to sunny Florida room, an old fashion butlers pantry with built-in cupboards that leads to laundry closet and separate dining room. Walk to Colonial Town Plaza, minutes to Lake Eola, Downtown, I-4, 408 and all the fantastic restaurants and entertainment Downtown has to offer!

(RLNE4334472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 E Concord St. #2 have any available units?
1644 E Concord St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1644 E Concord St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1644 E Concord St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 E Concord St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 E Concord St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1644 E Concord St. #2 offer parking?
No, 1644 E Concord St. #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1644 E Concord St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 E Concord St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 E Concord St. #2 have a pool?
No, 1644 E Concord St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1644 E Concord St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1644 E Concord St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 E Concord St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 E Concord St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 E Concord St. #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 E Concord St. #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

