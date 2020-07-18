1626 EDMUNDSHIRE ROAD.

Amenities

Look no further! You'll feel right at home in this spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in the Dover Shores/Conway area. Just minutes to the fabulous Hourglass District and some of the best eats and cuisine in Central Florida. This home feels "like new", fresh, clean and ready for you to move right in. Offering a large family room, a formal dining that opens to a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, a laundry room with washer and dryer, 2 car covered carport, Master bedroom with 2 closets and en suite bath, beautiful wood look laminate floors throughout most of the home and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. You will love relaxing on the covered "wrap around" back porch. Fully fenced with double gates on one side and a lovely front and back yard, set far enough off the street to add extra privacy. Lawn service and pest control provided. This home is in a great location and school district. Minutes to the 408. Enjoy having Pizza Bruno, ZaZa, F&D Woodfired Grill, Tamale & Co, Los Generales, La Fiesta, JJ's Grill, Foxtail Coffee, Cilantro's, Apple Core Antiques, Claddagh Cottage, Roque Pub, Aloha Spa and more just around the corner. And, you're just a block from Publix and Walgreens. Clemon's Produce, Charlie's Bakery and Winn Dixie are just up the street. You are going to LOVE living here. Each applicant is evaluated based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent amount). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must submit an application).