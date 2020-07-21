All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

1600 Sunside Sq - 1600 Sunside Sq

1600 Sunside Square · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Sunside Square, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
1600 Sunside Sq: 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Hidden Creek Condos Gated Community - This townhouse condo is being renovated. Return to website for updated photos or call for showing appointment.

This three bedroom model located in the Hidden Creek Condos features an open living room adjacent to the Kitchen with a peek a boo opening with a breakfast nook off of the kitchen. The guest half bath is tucked under the stairs.

Upstairs has the three bedrooms centered about the full bath, while the master suite includes private bath.

Kitchen boasts granite counter tops & custom back splash.

The custom townhouse features Ceramic Tile Floors downstairs in the general living area.

Washer and Dryer are included with this condo.

Community includes two community pools.

Pets are not permitted.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Application Fee=$50 per Adult, One Time Lease Admin=$125, Security Deposit=$1,400
Condo Application Fee=$100 per Adult.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

