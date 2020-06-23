Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C Available 04/17/19 Charming 1/1 Garage-Condo Located in Baldwin Park - Orlando - Charming 1/1 garage-condo, located in Baldwin Park in Orlando, will be available 04/17/2019. The Baldwin Park community offers residents a community pool, clubhouse, recreation facilities, fitness center, walking trails, shopping and restaurants surrounding the gorgeous lake. The quaint condo features a beautiful wrought-iron stair case leading to the front door. Inside, the unit impresses with an updated, fully-equipped kitchen with double basin sink, island, breakfast bar, updated cabinetry, and warm sand toned countertops. The kitchen opens to the living space, leading into the spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. The bathroom features a shower/tub combination, sole sink, with plenty of storage and countertop space. Stackable washer and dryer are included. Unit above garage; garage and garage use are not included. Conveniently located one block to Baldwin Park's downtown center with shops and dining. Pets will be considered. 700 sqft is an approximate calculation and may or may not be accurate.



(RLNE4758847)