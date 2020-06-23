All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C

1459 Lake Baldwin Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1459 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C Available 04/17/19 Charming 1/1 Garage-Condo Located in Baldwin Park - Orlando - Charming 1/1 garage-condo, located in Baldwin Park in Orlando, will be available 04/17/2019. The Baldwin Park community offers residents a community pool, clubhouse, recreation facilities, fitness center, walking trails, shopping and restaurants surrounding the gorgeous lake. The quaint condo features a beautiful wrought-iron stair case leading to the front door. Inside, the unit impresses with an updated, fully-equipped kitchen with double basin sink, island, breakfast bar, updated cabinetry, and warm sand toned countertops. The kitchen opens to the living space, leading into the spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. The bathroom features a shower/tub combination, sole sink, with plenty of storage and countertop space. Stackable washer and dryer are included. Unit above garage; garage and garage use are not included. Conveniently located one block to Baldwin Park's downtown center with shops and dining. Pets will be considered. 700 sqft is an approximate calculation and may or may not be accurate.

(RLNE4758847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C have any available units?
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C have?
Some of 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C offers parking.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C has a pool.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach