1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub wine room

Contemporary, edgy, designer inspired executive rental currently available. This fully furnished exclusive five-bedroom, three and a half bath pool home will satisfy the needs of the most influential executive. Open floor plan with concrete floors, private office, kitchen with island, dining area and family room encompass the north side of the house overlooking the resort pool area with summer kitchen. Private master suite with stately walk-in closet, bath complete with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Pool retreat inspired by exclusive resort living at its best with heated saltwater pool and spa, summer kitchen with gas grill and bar area makes entertaining your guest an impressive event. Visitors will surely be impressed with a private wine tasting in the wine room which holds over a hundred bottles of the most distinguished wines.