1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET
1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET

1411 Nottingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Nottingham Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Orwin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
wine room
Contemporary, edgy, designer inspired executive rental currently available. This fully furnished exclusive five-bedroom, three and a half bath pool home will satisfy the needs of the most influential executive. Open floor plan with concrete floors, private office, kitchen with island, dining area and family room encompass the north side of the house overlooking the resort pool area with summer kitchen. Private master suite with stately walk-in closet, bath complete with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Pool retreat inspired by exclusive resort living at its best with heated saltwater pool and spa, summer kitchen with gas grill and bar area makes entertaining your guest an impressive event. Visitors will surely be impressed with a private wine tasting in the wine room which holds over a hundred bottles of the most distinguished wines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET have any available units?
1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET have?
Some of 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET offers parking.
Does 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET has a pool.
Does 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 NOTTINGHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
