Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex ready for move Today! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit freshly painted and ready for move. Home offers an upgraded kitchen with granite counters and all appliances included. Beautiful planked flooring throughout the entire home.

Full size bathroom and spacious bedroom.



Schedule your showings today! Please call for additional details and showing: Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218 Email: victor@rentprosper.com



Requirement:

$50 Application fee per person

$950.00 Rent 1st month

$950.00 Security Deposit contingent on over all application.



(RLNE5219317)