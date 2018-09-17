13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE

Amenities

Here is your Opportunity to Enjoy Maintenance Free Living in the Pioneering Neighborhood of Laureate Park in Lake Nona. This Beautiful and Highly Sought After Minto Mansfield Floorplan on a Corner Lot Overlooking a Mews Space Features 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms, a 1st Floor Guest Room, Private Office, Formal Dining & Living Room, Loft, Beautiful Wood like Tile throughout the Downstairs, Plantation Shutters, and a 2 Car Garage. This Spacious Kitchen Opens to the Family Room which is perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends. Enjoy the Greenspace views from your Master Suite Balcony. The Light and Bright Ensuite Features Dual Sinks, Glass Enclosed Shower with Separate Soaking Tub and Walk-in Closet. Upstairs you will also find A SPACIOUS LOFT, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, and Walk In Laundry. Community Amenities include a Resort Style Pools, Fitness Center, Walking/Biking Trails, Quick access to the Airport, Highways, Restaurants, and Shopping. HOA Covers Common Area Maintenance, Community Events, Basic Cable and up to 1GB of internet.