All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE

13740 Grunberg Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13740 Grunberg Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Here is your Opportunity to Enjoy Maintenance Free Living in the Pioneering Neighborhood of Laureate Park in Lake Nona. This Beautiful and Highly Sought After Minto Mansfield Floorplan on a Corner Lot Overlooking a Mews Space Features 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms, a 1st Floor Guest Room, Private Office, Formal Dining & Living Room, Loft, Beautiful Wood like Tile throughout the Downstairs, Plantation Shutters, and a 2 Car Garage. This Spacious Kitchen Opens to the Family Room which is perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends. Enjoy the Greenspace views from your Master Suite Balcony. The Light and Bright Ensuite Features Dual Sinks, Glass Enclosed Shower with Separate Soaking Tub and Walk-in Closet. Upstairs you will also find A SPACIOUS LOFT, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, and Walk In Laundry. Community Amenities include a Resort Style Pools, Fitness Center, Walking/Biking Trails, Quick access to the Airport, Highways, Restaurants, and Shopping. HOA Covers Common Area Maintenance, Community Events, Basic Cable and up to 1GB of internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE have any available units?
13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE have?
Some of 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13740 GRUNBERG AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach