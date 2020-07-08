All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

1315 E. Marks Street

1315 Marks Street · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Marks Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1315 E. Marks Street Available 06/01/20 Cute home near Mills 50 District and Colonial Town North - Don't miss out on this cute downtown, pet friendly home for rent! Lots of storage in the kitchen with a stainless, double door fridge and new stainless steel stove! Freshly painted throughout, wood and tile floors, large master bedroom with new plank flooring. Big fenced yard with a covered wood deck and a single car garage for extra storage too! Call Sara for a private viewing at 407-797-1447

(RLNE5745404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 E. Marks Street have any available units?
1315 E. Marks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 E. Marks Street have?
Some of 1315 E. Marks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 E. Marks Street currently offering any rent specials?
1315 E. Marks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 E. Marks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 E. Marks Street is pet friendly.
Does 1315 E. Marks Street offer parking?
Yes, 1315 E. Marks Street offers parking.
Does 1315 E. Marks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 E. Marks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 E. Marks Street have a pool?
No, 1315 E. Marks Street does not have a pool.
Does 1315 E. Marks Street have accessible units?
No, 1315 E. Marks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 E. Marks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 E. Marks Street does not have units with dishwashers.

