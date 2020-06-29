1314 Belgrade Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful open plan with hardwood floors and tile, updated bathrooms, dual sinks in master, walk in closet, huge master bedroom, granite tops, ceiling mounted speakers in 5 rooms w/volume control switches, crown molding, large open kitchen with island and newer cabinets, marble subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, inside utility room w W/D, and plenty of windows and skylights - very light and bright. Unique property in the heart of Coloniatown North! Awesome location close to shops, restaurants, Mills Park/Fresh Market, Leu Gardens, and short drive to downtown, Winter Park, Thornton Park, I4/408. VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon.SHOWINGS - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1022631HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.