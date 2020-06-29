All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 2 2019 at 4:05 PM

1314 Belgrade Avenue

1314 Belgrade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Belgrade Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful open plan with hardwood floors and tile, updated bathrooms, dual sinks in master, walk in closet, huge master bedroom, granite tops, ceiling mounted speakers in 5 rooms w/volume control switches, crown molding, large open kitchen with island and newer cabinets, marble subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, inside utility room w W/D, and plenty of windows and skylights - very light and bright. Unique property in the heart of Coloniatown North! Awesome location close to shops, restaurants, Mills Park/Fresh Market, Leu Gardens, and short drive to downtown, Winter Park, Thornton Park, I4/408. VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon.SHOWINGS - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1022631HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

