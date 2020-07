Amenities

w/d hookup carport refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

This is a 2-bedroom, 1-bath Colonial Town triplex front unit, convenient to the Mills district and Florida Hospital. The unit has terrazzo floors throughout living space, with tile in kitchen and bathroom. There is a separate utility storage room off the single carport, with washer/dryer hook-ups (only). Please note that there is only 1-parking spot on the property in a carport, with no street side parking in front.