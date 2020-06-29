1249 Lake Willisara Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96c5eab0ab ---- Enjoy living with this spacious property. The home is nestled behind the gated community of Lake Pineloch Village, close to Orlando Health Hospital (ORMC) and Orlando's downtown epicenter in South Downtown district known as SODO. As you enter the front door, you will notice the gleaming five level finished smooth walls, soaring ceilings and recently cleaned and polished durable faux wood ceramic tile floor. Entertain in the main living room with marble built in entertainment center and ding room with an upgraded cabinet, appliances and open kitchen inviting year-round entertainment. Home also features a screened in patio, and community resort style pool and spa. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and nonrefundable pet fee). To schedule a viewing contact Shawn at 407-571-1404. Ceramic Tile Patio Screened Stove