1249 Lake Willisara Cir
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

1249 Lake Willisara Cir

1249 Lake Willisara Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1249 Lake Willisara Circle, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96c5eab0ab ---- Enjoy living with this spacious property. The home is nestled behind the gated community of Lake Pineloch Village, close to Orlando Health Hospital (ORMC) and Orlando's downtown epicenter in South Downtown district known as SODO. As you enter the front door, you will notice the gleaming five level finished smooth walls, soaring ceilings and recently cleaned and polished durable faux wood ceramic tile floor. Entertain in the main living room with marble built in entertainment center and ding room with an upgraded cabinet, appliances and open kitchen inviting year-round entertainment. Home also features a screened in patio, and community resort style pool and spa. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and nonrefundable pet fee). To schedule a viewing contact Shawn at 407-571-1404. Ceramic Tile Patio Screened Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Lake Willisara Cir have any available units?
1249 Lake Willisara Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 Lake Willisara Cir have?
Some of 1249 Lake Willisara Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Lake Willisara Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Lake Willisara Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Lake Willisara Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 Lake Willisara Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1249 Lake Willisara Cir offer parking?
No, 1249 Lake Willisara Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Lake Willisara Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 Lake Willisara Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Lake Willisara Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1249 Lake Willisara Cir has a pool.
Does 1249 Lake Willisara Cir have accessible units?
No, 1249 Lake Willisara Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Lake Willisara Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Lake Willisara Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
