11857 Nautica Dr.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

11857 Nautica Dr.

11857 Nautica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11857 Nautica Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
11857 Nautica Dr. Available 07/01/20 3/3 Townhome in VillageWalk, Lake Nona - Beautiful, spacious Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3baths. Located in the beautiful Village Walk Community in Lake Nona. Lots of upgrades, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops & kitchen appliances inside. New Italian tiles throughout the 1st floor, Newer carpets in upstairs bedrooms and stairs . Enjoy the tree lined street from your own two balcony's, it has; a side entrance with paves walk way, a detach 2 car garage with paves driveway, Inside courtyard, 3rd bedroom with separate entrance to the balcony Enjoy Resort Style Living at Village Walk is just 1 mile from Lake Nona's Medical City. VA Hospital, Nemours Hospital. At the center of the neighborhood you will find the ideally situated 26,000 sqft Town Center with a Clubhouse featuring gathering and multipurpose space, catering kitchen, mail room, car gas pump station, State of the art fitness center, resort style swimming pool, lap pool, Food Market with Deli six clay tennis courts, basketball court, tennis court, tot lot playground, full time community activity director, walking and bicycling trails all over the community , and more- additional amenity fees may apply. Small Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and size restrictions apply.. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://360tours.codyadkinscreations.com/share/collection/7lgRV

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2231752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11857 Nautica Dr. have any available units?
11857 Nautica Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11857 Nautica Dr. have?
Some of 11857 Nautica Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11857 Nautica Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11857 Nautica Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11857 Nautica Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11857 Nautica Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11857 Nautica Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11857 Nautica Dr. offers parking.
Does 11857 Nautica Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11857 Nautica Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11857 Nautica Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 11857 Nautica Dr. has a pool.
Does 11857 Nautica Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11857 Nautica Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11857 Nautica Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11857 Nautica Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
