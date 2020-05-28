Amenities

11857 Nautica Dr. Available 07/01/20 3/3 Townhome in VillageWalk, Lake Nona - Beautiful, spacious Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3baths. Located in the beautiful Village Walk Community in Lake Nona. Lots of upgrades, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops & kitchen appliances inside. New Italian tiles throughout the 1st floor, Newer carpets in upstairs bedrooms and stairs . Enjoy the tree lined street from your own two balcony's, it has; a side entrance with paves walk way, a detach 2 car garage with paves driveway, Inside courtyard, 3rd bedroom with separate entrance to the balcony Enjoy Resort Style Living at Village Walk is just 1 mile from Lake Nona's Medical City. VA Hospital, Nemours Hospital. At the center of the neighborhood you will find the ideally situated 26,000 sqft Town Center with a Clubhouse featuring gathering and multipurpose space, catering kitchen, mail room, car gas pump station, State of the art fitness center, resort style swimming pool, lap pool, Food Market with Deli six clay tennis courts, basketball court, tennis court, tot lot playground, full time community activity director, walking and bicycling trails all over the community , and more- additional amenity fees may apply. Small Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and size restrictions apply.. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://360tours.codyadkinscreations.com/share/collection/7lgRV



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2231752)