112 N Fern Creek

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful completely renovated 1bed/1bath apt in Thornton park just blocks from Lake Eola - This beautiful 1bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has been completely renovated and is just a few blocks away from all Downtown Orlando has to offer including restaurants, shops and parks. In just a few minutes you can walk to Lake Eola and explore the beautiful area . This stunning apartment offers brand new steel appliances and granite countertops . It has tile floors throughout the whole apartment.New beautiful tiled bathroom. Laundry is also available. Discover what life looks like at Thrornton Park and don't miss the chance to be the first one to call this beautiful apartment home! Small Pets allowed. Pet fee. Water included.



(RLNE5861785)