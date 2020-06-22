111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE

Amenities

Charming Olde Florida, Thornton Park East 2 bed 1 bath 1/2 duplex. 5 blocks from Lake Eola in beautiful Downtown Orlando. This second floor unit has nice original wood floors throughout. The large main room with ceiling fan and 2 small bedrooms each 8.5x9, each bedroom has a built in dresser and small closet. bedrooms will NOT fit king bed and Queen is questionable. The dining nook has good size windows to see the area from a birds view. And for an even better view, you can step through the French doors out into the screened in balcony porch with about 100 sqft or 7x14, it is large enough for a big table set or more relaxing hammocks. Enjoy the second floor views with a nice breeze or watch the cool thunderstorms while staying safe and dry. Wall units for air and heat. Washer/dryer on property. This is a second floor unit in a vintage duplex building with off street parking. Small yard has Lawn care included. Enjoy the exciting downtown living in Thornton Park East just steps from restaurants and many events. Available 5-19-20. rent 940, security 940 please email for more info