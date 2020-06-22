All apartments in Orlando
111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE
111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE

111 1/2 N Shine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

111 1/2 N Shine Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Olde Florida, Thornton Park East 2 bed 1 bath 1/2 duplex. 5 blocks from Lake Eola in beautiful Downtown Orlando. This second floor unit has nice original wood floors throughout. The large main room with ceiling fan and 2 small bedrooms each 8.5x9, each bedroom has a built in dresser and small closet. bedrooms will NOT fit king bed and Queen is questionable. The dining nook has good size windows to see the area from a birds view. And for an even better view, you can step through the French doors out into the screened in balcony porch with about 100 sqft or 7x14, it is large enough for a big table set or more relaxing hammocks. Enjoy the second floor views with a nice breeze or watch the cool thunderstorms while staying safe and dry. Wall units for air and heat. Washer/dryer on property. This is a second floor unit in a vintage duplex building with off street parking. Small yard has Lawn care included. Enjoy the exciting downtown living in Thornton Park East just steps from restaurants and many events. Available 5-19-20. rent 940, security 940 please email for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE have any available units?
111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE have?
Some of 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 1/2 N SHINE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

