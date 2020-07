Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool racquetball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill

SPECIAL PRICE ($1200 for the 1st 3 months!!! Then just $1300 for the remainder of the least) Check out this beauty!! This won't last long. Rest your head is this tranquil community in a great location. Close to all major highways, Theme Parks, Valencia Community College, and more. This community has a clubhouse, gym, racquetball court, pool, car washing station, or enjoy some time outside by the lakeside covered grilling did I mention lakeside!