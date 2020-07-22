All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:11 AM

1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

1073 Hiawassee Road · (407) 207-2220
Location

1073 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1016 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
volleyball court
Cozy 1st Floor 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando FL! This condo is within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

Just under 700 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry, ample counter space and breakfast bar, as well as beautiful hard wood floors. A 1st floor apartment with easy access to all of the amenities this property has to offer right from your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have?
Some of 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
