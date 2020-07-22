1073 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

Amenities

Cozy 1st Floor 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando FL! This condo is within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.



Just under 700 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry, ample counter space and breakfast bar, as well as beautiful hard wood floors. A 1st floor apartment with easy access to all of the amenities this property has to offer right from your front door.