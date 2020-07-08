All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1036 Ola Dr - 2

1036 Ola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Ola Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Washington Shores

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
We will have OPEN HOUSE on Thursday, February 21, from Noon to 1:30 p.m. We recommend that you check out the neighborhood, then join us at the Open House if this neighborhood is convenient for your needs. This upstairs duplex has been updated with new kitchen cabinetry, new bathroom fixtures, fresh paint, carpet and more.

How to apply:
• Fill out attached application fully
• Submit one application with a $70 money order/each adult to be living in unit
• Bring 1 month's pay stubs or other proof of income with photo ID
• Bring paperwork to Open House or make appointment to review paperwork at:

Property Management Office
401 W. Colonial Dr. Suite 3, Orlando, FL 32804

Contact Info:
407. 422.6783
www.SKRProperties FL.com
propertymanagement32804@gmail.com
This Washington Shores area duplex is convenient to major roadways, bus lines, etc. No pets allowed. Please do not disturb other tenants at these locations. Units DO NOT include central heat/air, stove or refrigerators. Tenants must supply their own appliances, including their own window AC units. Units do include water heaters, heaters and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Ola Dr - 2 have any available units?
1036 Ola Dr - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 Ola Dr - 2 have?
Some of 1036 Ola Dr - 2's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Ola Dr - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Ola Dr - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Ola Dr - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Ola Dr - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1036 Ola Dr - 2 offer parking?
No, 1036 Ola Dr - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1036 Ola Dr - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Ola Dr - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Ola Dr - 2 have a pool?
No, 1036 Ola Dr - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Ola Dr - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1036 Ola Dr - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Ola Dr - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Ola Dr - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

