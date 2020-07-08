1036 Ola Dr - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

We will have OPEN HOUSE on Thursday, February 21, from Noon to 1:30 p.m. We recommend that you check out the neighborhood, then join us at the Open House if this neighborhood is convenient for your needs. This upstairs duplex has been updated with new kitchen cabinetry, new bathroom fixtures, fresh paint, carpet and more.



How to apply:

• Fill out attached application fully

• Submit one application with a $70 money order/each adult to be living in unit

• Bring 1 month's pay stubs or other proof of income with photo ID

• Bring paperwork to Open House or make appointment to review paperwork at:



Property Management Office

401 W. Colonial Dr. Suite 3, Orlando, FL 32804



Contact Info:

407. 422.6783

www.SKRProperties FL.com

propertymanagement32804@gmail.com

This Washington Shores area duplex is convenient to major roadways, bus lines, etc. No pets allowed. Please do not disturb other tenants at these locations. Units DO NOT include central heat/air, stove or refrigerators. Tenants must supply their own appliances, including their own window AC units. Units do include water heaters, heaters and lawn care.