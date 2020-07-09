All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

1000 Montana St.

1000 Montana Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Montana Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Park Lake- Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
carport
online portal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5311f4b07c ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in the heart of Mills 50 within walking distance to some of Orlando\'s most popular restaurants/shops with quick access to I-4, Florida Hospital, Downtown Orlando, and Winter Park. Features include a lovely front porch, carport, huge backyard, utility room for the washer/dryer, and a beautiful tree canopy. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Montana St. have any available units?
1000 Montana St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Montana St. have?
Some of 1000 Montana St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Montana St. currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Montana St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Montana St. pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Montana St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1000 Montana St. offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Montana St. offers parking.
Does 1000 Montana St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Montana St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Montana St. have a pool?
No, 1000 Montana St. does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Montana St. have accessible units?
No, 1000 Montana St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Montana St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Montana St. does not have units with dishwashers.

