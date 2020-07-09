1000 Montana St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance online portal

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5311f4b07c ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in the heart of Mills 50 within walking distance to some of Orlando\'s most popular restaurants/shops with quick access to I-4, Florida Hospital, Downtown Orlando, and Winter Park. Features include a lovely front porch, carport, huge backyard, utility room for the washer/dryer, and a beautiful tree canopy. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.