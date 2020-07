Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments. We have apartments currently available and ready for move in. We will practice social distancing during the tour. Our top priority is your well-being and safety. Please visit our Contact Us page for details.



Learn how you can personalized virtual tour of our community. See all we have to offer and speak to one of our leasing professionals at the same time. Just click on the link below to fine out how:



Located near all the major entertainment attractions, Fusion Orlando offers furnished studio suites along with larger furnished two bedroom suites. All utility charges are included in our 3- to 6-month leases, along with complimentary Cable and WiFi for your convenience. If you are looking to live near all the best that Orlando has to offer, then you want to stay at Fusion