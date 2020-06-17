Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2395 NE 185th St have any available units?
2395 NE 185th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ojus, FL.
What amenities does 2395 NE 185th St have?
Some of 2395 NE 185th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2395 NE 185th St currently offering any rent specials?
2395 NE 185th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2395 NE 185th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2395 NE 185th St is pet friendly.
Does 2395 NE 185th St offer parking?
Yes, 2395 NE 185th St does offer parking.
Does 2395 NE 185th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2395 NE 185th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2395 NE 185th St have a pool?
No, 2395 NE 185th St does not have a pool.
Does 2395 NE 185th St have accessible units?
No, 2395 NE 185th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2395 NE 185th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2395 NE 185th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2395 NE 185th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2395 NE 185th St does not have units with air conditioning.