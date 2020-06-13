Apartment List
/
FL
/
ojus
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

404 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1351 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1351 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Beautiful and freshly painted 1 bedroom apartment with two full bathrooms. Close to Aventura, beaches and more! Spacious and Bright apartment with water view from the balcony. Condominium features pool.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1591 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1591 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Appliances in Stainless steel blending with sleek cabinetry to create a state of the art design. Enjoy a spectacular lake view from screened balcony.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PARTLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! UNIT IN BUCKLEY TOWERS 2 BED/2 BATH. WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. NEW BALCONIES, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, 10 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 15 MINUTES FROM BEACHES. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1200 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 batroom condo. Largest one bedroom model in Wilshire with full bath plus convenient additional half batroom for guests. Fully equipped with community laundry room, balcony with great views amply and airy feeling.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2395 NE 185th St
2395 Northeast 185th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 191st St
1750 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in move-in condition. Light and bright with beautiful water views from your screened balcony, tile floors through-out and new carpet in the bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this nice and spacious living at the Whilshire Condo!!! 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom largest floorplan with spectacular view to the lake & pool, nice balcony to see the sunset. Walking in closet, tiles throughout the apartment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17890 W Dixie Hwy 320 Hwy
17890 West Dixie Highway, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2/2. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WALK TO SHOPPING, BUSES. GREAT SCHOOLS. POOL AND GYM OVERLOOKS GREYNOLDS PARK. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS. GATED, POOL, GYM, CLUBHOUSE.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1601 NE 191st St
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
BEATIFULL APART ONE LARGE BED 1,1/5 BATHS OPEN KITCHEN, EVERY THING NEW< NICE PATIO WOOD TILES w HURACAN SHUTERS< RUN THE BEST PRICE IN THE AREA !!!!!!

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Enchanted Lake
1 Unit Available
2200 NE 192nd St
2200 Northeast 192nd Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,999
Bring your clothes and enjoy to this spectacular house, Fully furnished Modern House 4/3.5, fully renovated house with gorgeous backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Ojus
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
36 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
California Club
6 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2930 POINT EAST DR
2930 Point East Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
763 sqft
Back on the market!!! Senior living at its finest! Welcome to the condos of Point East situated in the heart of Aventura. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on the first floor with 1 parking space directly in front of the unit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
216 SW 9th St
216 Southwest 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Clean 2,2 back unit on the canal. Spacious layout with a nice area for dining. Brand new washer and Dryer and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Central AC. 2 parking spots with room for a 3rd.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18011 Biscayne Blvd
18011 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1565 sqft
Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ojus, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ojus renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ojus 1 BedroomsOjus 2 BedroomsOjus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOjus 3 BedroomsOjus Apartments with Balcony
Ojus Apartments with GarageOjus Apartments with GymOjus Apartments with ParkingOjus Apartments with PoolOjus Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ojus Dog Friendly ApartmentsOjus Furnished ApartmentsOjus Luxury PlacesOjus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College