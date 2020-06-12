/
3 bedroom apartments
299 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL
Highland Lakes
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.
Highland Lakes
20425 Highland Lakes Blvd
20425 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3/2 POOL Home In Highland Lakes - Can be rented Annually or Seasonally
2395 NE 185th St
2395 Northeast 185th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.
Highland Lakes
21235 NE 19th Ct
21235 Northeast 19th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COZY FAMILY HOME IN AN EXCELLENT AREA WITH FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN EXTRA SHED IN THE BACK YARD. PLENTY OF PLANTS, TREES AND NATURE. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING......
Highland Lakes
19920 Highland Lakes Blvd
19920 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
Beautiful spacious 4/3 homes. high ceilings, fully furnished. Light, water, internet, cable, lawn, and pool maintenance included in the rent. Home has high ceilings and a private pool that's 6 feet deep and has a shallow area.
1860 NE 199th St
1860 NE 199th St, Ojus, FL
large and spacious home over 3100 sq.ft in great sky lake manor with large back yard and private pool great for entertainment /social gathering.
Highland Lakes
2281 NE 203rd Ter
2281 Northeast 203rd Terrace, Ojus, FL
Fabulous quiet neighborhood.... inside was just completely painted, fresh and inviting 5 bedrooms 3 baths, plus... dining - living room, separate family room, eat in kitchen. corner property... great and rare opportunity in fabulous neighborhood.
Highland Lakes
2360 NE 211th St
2360 Northeast 211th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Wow! Come and Make this Modern and Remodeled Lakefront 3 bed/ 4 bath yours today! House has White Glass Floors throughout the home! Beautiful and Large Open Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and italian cabinets with 2
Highland Lakes
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW
Enchanted Lake
2200 NE 192nd St
2200 Northeast 192nd Street, Ojus, FL
Bring your clothes and enjoy to this spectacular house, Fully furnished Modern House 4/3.5, fully renovated house with gorgeous backyard.
Highland Lakes
20325 NE 20th Ct
20325 Northeast 20th Court, Ojus, FL
Beautiful pool home w/2 car garage in Highland Lakes. Near houses of worship. EZ access to I-95. Plenty of closet space. Circular driveway. Large grass area behind screened in pool. Great family home on dead end street. Near Aventura Mall.
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,662
1251 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
California Club
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.
3330 NE 190 ST
3330 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Unique Luxury in the Heart of Aventura - Waterfront Community, 24 Hr Guard Gate, Valet, Parking w/assigned Parking Spaces. Resort Style Club House, Custom Designed European Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.
1280 NE 214th St
1280 Northeast 214th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1166 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 288647 This property is located in Ives Estates. close to A+ schools, public transportation and shopping. Home features family room, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard with fruit trees.
California Club
978 NE 193rd Ter C978
978 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
Amazing Diamond model featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath. Single Family is located in a cul-de-sac with a private huge yard at Aventura Isles, a gate community.
California Club
427 NE 194th Ter
427 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE AND FABULOUS LOCATION IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, AVENTURA ISLES ON IVES DAIRY ROAD,CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT.
