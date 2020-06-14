/
1 bedroom apartments
261 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL
1351 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1351 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
861 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Beautiful and freshly painted 1 bedroom apartment with two full bathrooms. Close to Aventura, beaches and more! Spacious and Bright apartment with water view from the balcony. Condominium features pool.
2507 Ne 183rd St.
2507 Northeast 183rd Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Brand new, stainless steal appliances, recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment for rent! Fully furnished with a bed & couch, just pack your bags... Brand new carpet, granite counter tops, new bathroom, two brand new AC units.
1540 NE 191st St
1540 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Spacious one bedroom, 1.5 bath condo. Very well located near Aventura, I-95, Aventura Mall. Great price! Refrigerator, stove-oven, microwave, dishwasher, accordion shutters, vertical blinds. Elevator, pool, laundry facility.
1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1200 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
889 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1/2 bath condo. Wilshire's largest one bedroom model with full bath plus convenient additional half bath for guests.
1719 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1719 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
VERY NICE LAYOUT!!! 1 BED 1 BATH LOCATED ACROSS FROM SKYLAKE MALL. VERY WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY. MINUTES TO I-95,TO AVENTURA MALL, AND THE BEACH. RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE, AND ASSIGNED PARKING.
2423 NE 183rd St
2423 NE 183rd St, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ONE BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM ALL NEW, FURNISHED, UTILITIES +$100 ( Power , wifi , water , wash and Dry). 375 SQFT . ONLY ONE PERSON CLOSE AVENTURA MALL
1750 NE 191st St
1750 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in move-in condition. Light and bright with beautiful water views from your screened balcony, tile floors through-out and new carpet in the bedroom.
1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
Enjoy this nice and spacious living at the Whilshire Condo!!! 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom largest floorplan with spectacular view to the lake & pool, nice balcony to see the sunset. Walking in closet, tiles throughout the apartment.
1770 NE 191st St
1770 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Beautiful furnished apartment in North Miami Beach, great area, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, close the supermarket, restaurant, Aventura mall. 10 minutes of the beach.
1601 NE 191st St
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
BEATIFULL APART ONE LARGE BED 1,1/5 BATHS OPEN KITCHEN, EVERY THING NEW< NICE PATIO WOOD TILES w HURACAN SHUTERS< RUN THE BEST PRICE IN THE AREA !!!!!!
1700 NE 191st St
1700 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
SKYLAKE - 1 BEDROOM 1.
1450 NE 191st St
1450 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Apartment located in Sky Lakes, 1bed / 1.5 half bathroom, very close to local businesses as well as 10-15 mins from Aventura Mall and so much more !
1550 NE 191st St
1550 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Apartment located in Sky Lakes, very close to local businesses as well as 10-15 mins from Aventura Mall and so much more ! Association requires a security deposit that is refundable
1791 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1791 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
MUST SEE Corner unit in Skylofts! 12' ceilings. 2 full bathrooms with an open layout. This unit can easily be converted into a 2 bedroom with glass partition.
Sunray East
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)
City Center
1959 N Glades Dr 5
1959 N Glades Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
950 sqft
LISMAR LLC - Property Id: 228379 This charming, and completely renovated corner apartment very specious Conveniently located in the middle of North Miami walking distance to entertainment, shopping, parks, and many restaurants.
2825 NE 201st Ter unit M215
2825 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura - Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura.
