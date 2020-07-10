/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
329 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1789 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1789 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
New York Style Loft Apartment in prime location! This unit consists of 2 Bed/2 Bath with 11 and a half foot ceiling, polished concrete floors, open duct work and impacted windows.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2601 NE 212th Ter
2601 Northeast 212th Terrace, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
Lovely townhouse in Aventura Place! 3-bed/ 2.5 bath, volume ceilings, 24 inch white tile, wood & carpet floors. Very quiet location, close to shops, dining, and entertainment! Washer/Dryer in unit. Pool, 2-car garage, guest parking offered.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
2120 NE 205th St
2120 Northeast 205th Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
HIGHLAND LAKES MODERN HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, BEAUTIFUL POOL AREA & SCREENED PATIO! NICE MARBLE FLOORS! NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS & WOOD CABINETS! NEWER BATHROOMS! LOVELY POOL & PATIO AREA FOR THE FAMILY TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA AT ITS
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21235 NE 19th Ct
21235 Northeast 19th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
COZY FAMILY HOME IN AN EXCELLENT AREA WITH FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS PLUS A GARAGE CONVERTED ROOM..... SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN EXTRA SHED IN THE BACK YARD. PLENTY OF PLANTS, TREES AND NATURE. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING......
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1860 NE 199th St
1860 NE 199th St, Ojus, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
large and spacious home over 3100 sq.ft in great sky lake manor with large back yard and private pool great for entertainment /social gathering.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2465 NE 183RD STREET
2465 NE 183rd St, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
BEAUTIFUL 2/1 APARTMENT IN THE HEARTH OF AVENTURA , TOTTALY NEW , WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE . A+ SCHOOL
Results within 1 mile of Ojus
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
4 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
$
10 Units Available
California Club
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
76 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Williams Island
1000 E Island Blvd
1000 West Williams Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
ONE OF A KIND CONTEMPORARY UNIT COMPLETELY RECONFIGURED AND RENOVATED BY TOP DESIGNER.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
573 NE 191st St
573 Northeast 191st Street, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath - Huge Lot - Stainless steal appliances - Quartz Countertops - Washer & Dryer - 2 Car Garage - Parking Outside - Community Pool - Gated Community - Close to Highways *** Available August 1 st ***
1 of 97
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3201 NE 183rd St
3201 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
Enjoy the breathtaking panoramic intra-coastal, ocean, and city views of this furnished 2 bed + den and 2 1/2 bath in the heart of Williams Island.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
216 SW 9th St
216 Southwest 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Clean 2,2 back unit on the canal. Spacious layout with a nice area for dining. Brand new washer and Dryer and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Central AC. 2 parking spots with room for a 3rd.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3330 NE 190 ST
3330 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Unique Luxury in the Heart of Aventura - Waterfront Community, 24 Hr Guard Gate, Valet, Parking w/assigned Parking Spaces. Resort Style Club House, Custom Designed European Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16433 NE 31st Ave
16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
California Club
605 Ives Dairy Rd
605 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stunning 2/2 apartment in guard gated Summertree Village.
