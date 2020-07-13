/
apartments with pool
141 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL with pool
1789 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1789 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
New York Style Loft Apartment in prime location! This unit consists of 2 Bed/2 Bath with 11 and a half foot ceiling, polished concrete floors, open duct work and impacted windows.
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 1 bedroom , 2 full bathroom apartment with lake view! Upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathroom. Parking for one car and guest parking. 24/7 Security, hair salon, 2 swimming pools, gym, secure entrance.
19510 NE 22nd Ave
19510 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Ojus, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
Full renovated mid century pool home. New high impact windows and doors, floors, bathrooms, etc. Comes with a legal guest house which has a full bath.
1700 NE 191st St
1700 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SKYLAKE - 1 BEDROOM 1.
1160 NE 191st St
1160 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath, ready to move-in. Spectacular views of the lake from every room. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop. Close to Aventura mall, Skylake Mall, minutes from the beach.
1750 NE 191st St
1750 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in move-in condition. Light and bright with beautiful water views from your screened balcony, tile floors through-out and new carpet in the bedroom.
2601 NE 212th Ter
2601 Northeast 212th Terrace, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
Lovely townhouse in Aventura Place! 3-bed/ 2.5 bath, volume ceilings, 24 inch white tile, wood & carpet floors. Very quiet location, close to shops, dining, and entertainment! Washer/Dryer in unit. Pool, 2-car garage, guest parking offered.
Highland Lakes
20425 Highland Lakes Blvd
20425 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3/2 POOL Home In Highland Lakes - Can be rented Annually or Seasonally
1601 Northeast 191st Street
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
898 sqft
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Miami, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE September 1, 2020.
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive
1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/15/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE July 15, 2020.
1770 NE 191st St
1770 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo (1036 sqft.) overlooking the quiet lake and pool area in gated community. - 675 CREDIT SCORE required for Association Approval (no exceptions).
Highland Lakes
2120 NE 205th St
2120 Northeast 205th Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
HIGHLAND LAKES MODERN HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, BEAUTIFUL POOL AREA & SCREENED PATIO! NICE MARBLE FLOORS! NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS & WOOD CABINETS! NEWER BATHROOMS! LOVELY POOL & PATIO AREA FOR THE FAMILY TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA AT ITS
Highland Lakes
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.
1719 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1719 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
VERY NICE LAYOUT!!! 1 BED 1 BATH LOCATED ACROSS FROM SKYLAKE MALL. VERY WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY. MINUTES TO I-95, AVENTURA MALL, AND THE BEACH. RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE, AND ASSIGNED PARKING.
17890 W Dixie Hwy 320 Hwy
17890 West Dixie Highway, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2/2. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WALK TO SHOPPING, BUSES. GREAT SCHOOLS. POOL AND GYM OVERLOOKS GREYNOLDS PARK. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS. GATED, POOL, GYM, CLUBHOUSE.
Highland Lakes
19920 Highland Lakes Blvd
19920 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful spacious 4/3 homes. high ceilings, fully furnished. Light, water, internet, cable, lawn, and pool maintenance included in the rent. Home has high ceilings and a private pool that's 6 feet deep and has a shallow area.
1860 NE 199th St
1860 NE 199th St, Ojus, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
large and spacious home over 3100 sq.ft in great sky lake manor with large back yard and private pool great for entertainment /social gathering.
1550 NE 191st St
1550 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Apartment located in Sky Lakes, very close to local businesses as well as 10-15 mins from Aventura Mall and so much more ! Association requires a security deposit that is refundable
1791 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1791 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE Corner unit in Skylofts! 12' ceilings. 2 full bathrooms with an open layout. This unit can easily be converted into a 2 bedroom with glass partition.
1351 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1351 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Price JUST REDUCED ! Beautiful and freshly painted 1 bedroom unit with 2 (two) full bathrooms.
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
