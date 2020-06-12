292 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL

/
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1530 NE 191st St
1530 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
MODERN UPDATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 212909 Very nice renovated 2 bedroom apartment you will like living in this clean well maintained unit . Close to Publix ,Cvs l.A.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1690 NE 191st St
1690 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
BIG APARTMENT! - Property Id: 212925 Spacious 2 bedroom best price in the area! Se habla Espanol great for for a small family.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
17890 W Dixie Hwy 320 Hwy
17890 West Dixie Highway, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2/2. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WALK TO SHOPPING, BUSES. GREAT SCHOOLS. POOL AND GYM OVERLOOKS GREYNOLDS PARK. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS. GATED, POOL, GYM, CLUBHOUSE.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
18601 NE 14th Ave
18601 Northeast 14th Avenue, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Remodeled 2/2 ceramic floors, water views, electric blinds and lights with 2 parking spaces. Easy and fast approval.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Adventure Town Center
24 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1177 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
38 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1346 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
City Center
71 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
California Club
7 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
216 SW 9th St
216 Southwest 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Clean 2,2 back unit on the canal. Spacious layout with a nice area for dining. Brand new washer and Dryer and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Central AC. 2 parking spots with room for a 3rd.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
708 SW 7th Ave
708 Southwest 7th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
2 BED/1 & 1/2 BATH, 850 SQFT DUPLEX IN SW HALLANDALE. FEATURES CENTRAL AIR, IMPACT WINDOWS, PRIVATE LAUNDRY WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER AND LARGE FENCED IN YARD. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
18011 Biscayne Blvd
18011 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1565 sqft
Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
City Center
1 Unit Available
2821 N Miami Beach Blvd
2821 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1058 sqft
Nice two bedrooms and two baths condo unit in mint condition. Mr. Clean was living in this unit. Tile throughout the condo. Centrally located, close to Aventura & Bal Harbor Mall, close to great restaurants. 5 minutes away driving to the beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
873 NE 195th St
873 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
Amazing water views. One of the largest units around. Enjoy this spacious 2/2 w office/den space. Hurricane impact windows, monitored security, elevator just steps away along with the laundry, trash and storage. No pets allowed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
California Club
1 Unit Available
940 NE 199th St
940 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very large and beautiful apartment in great and safe 55+community. Updated kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, range-e and microwave. New a/c and electric water heater. Best price! Easy to rent. Only 3.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
California Club
1 Unit Available
907 NE 199TH ST APT 204
907 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
835 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UNIT 2/2 TOTALLY UPGRADED LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO 1-95, TO AVENTURA MALL AND SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND GREAT SCHOOLS. Totally re-done on 2013
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3375 N Country Club Dr
3375 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3375 N Country Club Dr in Aventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
18151 NE 31st Ct
18151 Northeast 31st Court, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
TOTALLY REMODELED ,BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ,2 BATH , IN HEART OF AVENTURA NEXT TO PRESTIGIOUS WILLIAMS ISLAND.CLASSY ,FULL AMENITIES BUILDING WITH ATTENDED SECURITY FRONT DESK AND VALET PARKING FOR YOUR INCONVENIENCE .
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
1000 E Island Blvd
1000 West Williams Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
ONE OF A KIND CONTEMPORARY UNIT COMPLETELY RECONFIGURED AND RENOVATED BY TOP DESIGNER.
