Apartment List
/
FL
/
ojus
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

382 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ojus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 1 bedroom , 2 full bathroom apartment with lake view! Upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathroom. Parking for one car and guest parking. 24/7 Security, hair salon, 2 swimming pools, gym, secure entrance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 191st St
1750 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in move-in condition. Light and bright with beautiful water views from your screened balcony, tile floors through-out and new carpet in the bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2601 NE 212th Ter
2601 Northeast 212th Terrace, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
Lovely townhouse in Aventura Place! 3-bed/ 2.5 bath, volume ceilings, 24 inch white tile, wood & carpet floors. Very quiet location, close to shops, dining, and entertainment! Washer/Dryer in unit. Pool, 2-car garage, guest parking offered.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
1601 Northeast 191st Street
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
898 sqft
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Miami, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE September 1, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive
1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/15/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE July 15, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1710 NE 191st St
1710 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apt 2/2 for immediate occupancy located in a great private community. Close to I-95 and the beaches. Near shopping center, Publix, LA Fitness and Public transportation. Security 24 hour. Guard at gate.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1770 NE 191st St
1770 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo (1036 sqft.) overlooking the quiet lake and pool area in gated community. - 675 CREDIT SCORE required for Association Approval (no exceptions).

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21235 NE 19th Ct
21235 Northeast 19th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
COZY FAMILY HOME IN AN EXCELLENT AREA WITH FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS PLUS A GARAGE CONVERTED ROOM..... SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN EXTRA SHED IN THE BACK YARD. PLENTY OF PLANTS, TREES AND NATURE. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING......

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1719 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1719 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
VERY NICE LAYOUT!!! 1 BED 1 BATH LOCATED ACROSS FROM SKYLAKE MALL. VERY WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY. MINUTES TO I-95, AVENTURA MALL, AND THE BEACH. RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE, AND ASSIGNED PARKING.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1860 NE 199th St
1860 NE 199th St, Ojus, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
large and spacious home over 3100 sq.ft in great sky lake manor with large back yard and private pool great for entertainment /social gathering.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
18601 NE 14th Ave
18601 Northeast 14th Avenue, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Remodeled 2/2 ceramic floors, water views, electric blinds and lights with 2 parking spaces. Easy and fast approval.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1791 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1791 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE Corner unit in Skylofts! 12' ceilings. 2 full bathrooms with an open layout. This unit can easily be converted into a 2 bedroom with glass partition.
Results within 1 mile of Ojus
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
23 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
72 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
California Club
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Sunray East
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
City Center
304 SE 4TH AVE
304 Southeast 4th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1556 sqft
Opportunity, Magnificent home, excellent location in Hallandale, features 2 bedrooms, 1 baths, 2 car parking. Close to Gulfstream Park,
City Guide for Ojus, FL

"A couple of young girls went sailing down A1A / into the arms of Florida / Sailing down a highway / Singing their heads off / Protected by the holy ghosts / Flying in the ocean / Driving with their eyes closed." (- Patty Griffin, "Florida")

The perfect setting for that scenic drive down the Atlantic Coast, Ojus, Florida is a town that has strangely been incorporated, unincorporated, and currently seeks incorporation a second time. So indecisive! Despite being a little bit fickle, Ojus is a beautiful place to live with a fantastic climate, spacious homes, and plenty of available rental condos, apartments, and houses that welcome your furry friends. It's friendly, sunny, and not far from Miami Beach, for the weekends. If sun, sand, and surf are your thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ojus, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ojus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ojus 1 BedroomsOjus 2 BedroomsOjus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOjus 3 BedroomsOjus Apartments with Balcony
Ojus Apartments with GarageOjus Apartments with GymOjus Apartments with ParkingOjus Apartments with PoolOjus Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ojus Dog Friendly ApartmentsOjus Furnished ApartmentsOjus Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College