luxury apartments
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM
79 Luxury Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
Eastern Shores
16433 NE 31st Ave
16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.
Eastern Shores
3302 NE 166th St
3302 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
Magnificent Waterfront Home offering 6 bedrooms and 6 and 1/2 bathrooms. Separate study/office. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recently completely remodeled. Top of the Line Appliances - wolf and sub zero throughout. Home theater & game room.
Results within 5 miles of Ojus
Keystone Point
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing.
North Beach
1231 Stillwater Dr
1231 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Open bay with on Indian creek view, Single family home 4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms on a 2750 sft living area. This house, just remodeled with a Modern look , is offering unique view & waterfront.
5000 island Estates
5000 Island Estates Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,600
2979 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
READY TO MOVE IN. The newest and most exclusive Privé Island! This premier residence in South Florida has it all. Enter through the private elevator to this brand new and never lived in residence in Privé South Tower.
Bal Harbour
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.
19575 Collins Ave
19575 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
Tastefully designed full floor 5,515 Sqft luxury unit at the Regalia available for rent. Impeccable white marble throughout the home brings balance & harmony to all 4 bed & 5.5 baths. 2,100 sqft wrap around balcony provides spectacular 360 views.
Bay Harbor Islands
1350 97th St
1350 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views.
18555 Collins Ave
18555 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
For lease, stunning 4 Bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms ultra luxury residence at Porsche Design Tower. This is a luxury apartment building in a class of its own.
3901 Island Estates Dr
3901 Island Estates Drive, Aventura, FL
6 Bedrooms
$23,900
AVENTURA MOST EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT VILLA IN THE PRESTIGIOUS, PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY OF ISLAND ESTATES. CELEBRATED OPULENCE & TIMELESS LUXURY IN THIS MEDITERRANEAN MANSION WITH 6 BR/8.5 BA, OVER 7,300SQFT WATER VIEWS, PRIVATE MARINA.
17141 Collins Ave
17141 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,900
For Rent Minimum 6 months. Only in person you can really appreciate this magnificent turn-key ocean front, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths professionally decorated and no expenses spared. This is perfect for a family. The terrace with an astonishing 720 Sq.
Surfside
9001 Collins Ave
9001 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
2600 sqft
Luxury is reimagined at The Surf Club Four Seasons Residences by Pritzker winning architect Richard Meier.
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$10,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious,
Bal Harbour
237 Bal Cross Dr
237 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY.
20201 E Country Club Dr
20201 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
Boasting 6,525 SF, this magnificent fully renovated Penthouse is exquisitely designed with the finest finishes and equipped with premium appliances with breathtaking panorama views of the Atlantic Ocean and Golf Course. This 6Bed/7.
Bal Harbour
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.
Golden Isles
418 Sunset Dr
418 Sunset Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
30 DAYS RENT !!! Brand new waterfront private retreat where you will be able to relax while enjoying the gorgeous water views. Private dock to park a boat during your visit. Meticulous attention to details is displayed throughout this 6.
