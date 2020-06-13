Apartment List
/
FL
/
ojus
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:13 PM

200 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2507 Ne 183rd St.
2507 Northeast 183rd Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Brand new, stainless steal appliances, recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment for rent! Fully furnished with a bed & couch, just pack your bags... Brand new carpet, granite counter tops, new bathroom, two brand new AC units.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PARTLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! UNIT IN BUCKLEY TOWERS 2 BED/2 BATH. WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. NEW BALCONIES, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, 10 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 15 MINUTES FROM BEACHES. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2423 NE 183rd St
2423 NE 183rd St, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ONE BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM ALL NEW, FURNISHED, UTILITIES +$100 ( Power , wifi , water , wash and Dry). 375 SQFT . ONLY ONE PERSON CLOSE AVENTURA MALL

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1770 NE 191st St
1770 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful furnished apartment in North Miami Beach, great area, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, close the supermarket, restaurant, Aventura mall. 10 minutes of the beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
19920 Highland Lakes Blvd
19920 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful spacious 4/3 homes. high ceilings, fully furnished. Light, water, internet, cable, lawn, and pool maintenance included in the rent. Home has high ceilings and a private pool that's 6 feet deep and has a shallow area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Enchanted Lake
1 Unit Available
2200 NE 192nd St
2200 Northeast 192nd Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,999
Bring your clothes and enjoy to this spectacular house, Fully furnished Modern House 4/3.5, fully renovated house with gorgeous backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Ojus

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18151 NE 31st Ct
18151 Northeast 31st Court, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY REMODELED ,BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ,2 BATH , IN HEART OF AVENTURA NEXT TO PRESTIGIOUS WILLIAMS ISLAND.CLASSY ,FULL AMENITIES BUILDING WITH ATTENDED SECURITY FRONT DESK AND VALET PARKING FOR YOUR INCONVENIENCE .

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
2000 Island Blvd
2000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW ! THE BEST DEAL IUN THE ISLANDS... FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED....... 2630 S/FT.....VERY LARGE TWO BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS , SPLIT PLAN, CORNER WRAP RESIDENCE WITH OVER SIZED TERRACES . LOCATED IN AN ULTRA LUX BUILDING AT ONE OF S.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3406 NE 168th St
3406 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,350
UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT POOL HOME IN 24/7 GUARD-GATED COMMUNITY OF EASTERN SHORES** COULD BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ** 80FT OF WATERFRONT ON OCEAN ACCESS CANAL & NO FIXED BRIDGES TO HAULOVER INLET ** IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS ** HEATED

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2915 NE 214 ST
2915 NE 214th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
FURNISHED 1 bdrm unit in 4-plex. Behind Aventura Hospital. Across from Whole Foods, Target & Gulfstream Park. If rented for under a year, realtor commission is 5% of total rental amount. Pets OK with non-refundable $150 pet deposit. Easy move-in.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Windward
1 Unit Available
1430 NE 170th Street
1430 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Nice condo for rent, 2 bedrooms, tile floors through out, newer kitchen and bath, big closets. Large screened patio. Newer Central AC. May be rented fully furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Marcos Dr
3010 Marcos Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
20379 W Country Club Dr
20379 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 years lease minimum as per association, spectacular 1 bed 1.5 Bath furnished home, large master bedroom, spectacular East View, Turnberry golf course and lakes, tranquil, and relaxing setting from balcony.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3030 NE 188th St
3030 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1453 sqft
Amazing turn key opportunity to get a fully furnished unit with beautiful direct water views from every room in an exclusive boutique condo in Aventura. Spacious 2 bed + 2 bath+Den with HUGE terrace overlooking the water.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3300 NE 188th St
3300 NE 188th St, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Turnkey Residence at Echo Aventura. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy endless bay views from this 3Bd/4.5Bth plus den residence. Located in the heart of Aventura minutes to everything.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21075 NE 34th Ave
21075 NE 34th Ave, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Come live in paradise! Walk to marina, Whole Foods, Aventura Mall and Gulfstream! This large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms split floorplan unit with 1255sq, is great for someone who wants to relax and feel home at the end of the day.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3255 NE 184th St
3255 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
SEASONAL/SHORTTERM RENTAL,BEAUTIFUL WATERVIEW FROM EVERY ROOM. CORNER 3 BEDROOM,COMPLETELY RENOVATED,FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED,ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED,ELECTRIC,WATER,CABLE & WIFI.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
4100 Island Blvd
4100 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful decorated, furnished 3 bed plus family room / 3.5 bath. Bellini occupy Williams Island last remaining residential site. NE exposure, best line (04) in the building. Intracoastal and city views, 610 sf wraparound terrace of gorgeous views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18071 Biscayne Blvd
18071 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Can be available as Furnished or Unfurnished! Spacious and Cozy 2/2 with almost 1600 sq ft of space, private dining area, large living room, ample closet space, tile floors throughout home w/wood floors in the bedrooms.

Similar Pages

Ojus 1 BedroomsOjus 2 BedroomsOjus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOjus 3 BedroomsOjus Apartments with Balcony
Ojus Apartments with GarageOjus Apartments with GymOjus Apartments with ParkingOjus Apartments with PoolOjus Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ojus Dog Friendly ApartmentsOjus Furnished ApartmentsOjus Luxury PlacesOjus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College