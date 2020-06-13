/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:13 PM
200 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2507 Ne 183rd St.
2507 Northeast 183rd Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Brand new, stainless steal appliances, recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment for rent! Fully furnished with a bed & couch, just pack your bags... Brand new carpet, granite counter tops, new bathroom, two brand new AC units.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PARTLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! UNIT IN BUCKLEY TOWERS 2 BED/2 BATH. WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. NEW BALCONIES, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, 10 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 15 MINUTES FROM BEACHES. EASY TO SHOW.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2423 NE 183rd St
2423 NE 183rd St, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ONE BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM ALL NEW, FURNISHED, UTILITIES +$100 ( Power , wifi , water , wash and Dry). 375 SQFT . ONLY ONE PERSON CLOSE AVENTURA MALL
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1770 NE 191st St
1770 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful furnished apartment in North Miami Beach, great area, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, close the supermarket, restaurant, Aventura mall. 10 minutes of the beach.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
19920 Highland Lakes Blvd
19920 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful spacious 4/3 homes. high ceilings, fully furnished. Light, water, internet, cable, lawn, and pool maintenance included in the rent. Home has high ceilings and a private pool that's 6 feet deep and has a shallow area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Enchanted Lake
1 Unit Available
2200 NE 192nd St
2200 Northeast 192nd Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,999
Bring your clothes and enjoy to this spectacular house, Fully furnished Modern House 4/3.5, fully renovated house with gorgeous backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Ojus
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18151 NE 31st Ct
18151 Northeast 31st Court, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY REMODELED ,BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ,2 BATH , IN HEART OF AVENTURA NEXT TO PRESTIGIOUS WILLIAMS ISLAND.CLASSY ,FULL AMENITIES BUILDING WITH ATTENDED SECURITY FRONT DESK AND VALET PARKING FOR YOUR INCONVENIENCE .
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
2000 Island Blvd
2000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW ! THE BEST DEAL IUN THE ISLANDS... FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED....... 2630 S/FT.....VERY LARGE TWO BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS , SPLIT PLAN, CORNER WRAP RESIDENCE WITH OVER SIZED TERRACES . LOCATED IN AN ULTRA LUX BUILDING AT ONE OF S.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3406 NE 168th St
3406 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,350
UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT POOL HOME IN 24/7 GUARD-GATED COMMUNITY OF EASTERN SHORES** COULD BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ** 80FT OF WATERFRONT ON OCEAN ACCESS CANAL & NO FIXED BRIDGES TO HAULOVER INLET ** IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS ** HEATED
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2915 NE 214 ST
2915 NE 214th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
FURNISHED 1 bdrm unit in 4-plex. Behind Aventura Hospital. Across from Whole Foods, Target & Gulfstream Park. If rented for under a year, realtor commission is 5% of total rental amount. Pets OK with non-refundable $150 pet deposit. Easy move-in.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Windward
1 Unit Available
1430 NE 170th Street
1430 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Nice condo for rent, 2 bedrooms, tile floors through out, newer kitchen and bath, big closets. Large screened patio. Newer Central AC. May be rented fully furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Marcos Dr
3010 Marcos Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
20379 W Country Club Dr
20379 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 years lease minimum as per association, spectacular 1 bed 1.5 Bath furnished home, large master bedroom, spectacular East View, Turnberry golf course and lakes, tranquil, and relaxing setting from balcony.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3030 NE 188th St
3030 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1453 sqft
Amazing turn key opportunity to get a fully furnished unit with beautiful direct water views from every room in an exclusive boutique condo in Aventura. Spacious 2 bed + 2 bath+Den with HUGE terrace overlooking the water.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3300 NE 188th St
3300 NE 188th St, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Turnkey Residence at Echo Aventura. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy endless bay views from this 3Bd/4.5Bth plus den residence. Located in the heart of Aventura minutes to everything.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21075 NE 34th Ave
21075 NE 34th Ave, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Come live in paradise! Walk to marina, Whole Foods, Aventura Mall and Gulfstream! This large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms split floorplan unit with 1255sq, is great for someone who wants to relax and feel home at the end of the day.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3255 NE 184th St
3255 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
SEASONAL/SHORTTERM RENTAL,BEAUTIFUL WATERVIEW FROM EVERY ROOM. CORNER 3 BEDROOM,COMPLETELY RENOVATED,FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED,ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED,ELECTRIC,WATER,CABLE & WIFI.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
4100 Island Blvd
4100 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful decorated, furnished 3 bed plus family room / 3.5 bath. Bellini occupy Williams Island last remaining residential site. NE exposure, best line (04) in the building. Intracoastal and city views, 610 sf wraparound terrace of gorgeous views.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18071 Biscayne Blvd
18071 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Can be available as Furnished or Unfurnished! Spacious and Cozy 2/2 with almost 1600 sq ft of space, private dining area, large living room, ample closet space, tile floors throughout home w/wood floors in the bedrooms.
