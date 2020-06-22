All apartments in North Miami Beach
Home
/
North Miami Beach, FL
/
1780 South Glades Drive
1780 South Glades Drive

1780 South Glades Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1780 South Glades Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
City Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1780 South Glades Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION Modern style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located in a small well-maintained Boutique building (average unit SQFT 735). RENT INCLUDES water/sewer and trash. Unit features porcelain floors, brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern bathroom. A/C system brand new. Building has new laundry facility. Street parking. Pet friendly 20 lbs. Rapid approval. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $3675 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #F10233596. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3584813 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 South Glades Drive have any available units?
1780 South Glades Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1780 South Glades Drive have?
Some of 1780 South Glades Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 South Glades Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1780 South Glades Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 South Glades Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 South Glades Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1780 South Glades Drive offer parking?
No, 1780 South Glades Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1780 South Glades Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 South Glades Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 South Glades Drive have a pool?
No, 1780 South Glades Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1780 South Glades Drive have accessible units?
No, 1780 South Glades Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 South Glades Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 South Glades Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1780 South Glades Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1780 South Glades Drive has units with air conditioning.
