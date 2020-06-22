Amenities

1780 South Glades Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION Modern style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located in a small well-maintained Boutique building (average unit SQFT 735). RENT INCLUDES water/sewer and trash. Unit features porcelain floors, brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern bathroom. A/C system brand new. Building has new laundry facility. Street parking. Pet friendly 20 lbs. Rapid approval. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $3675 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #F10233596. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3584813 ]