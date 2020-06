Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops. Tile throughout unit & Bamboo wood flooring in bedrooms. Master bedrooms has an updated master bath, & custom designed walk-in closet. Unit has a large wraparound balcony that captures the most beautiful water views! 2 reserved parking spaces. Fairly new small condo building was in 2001. Building only has 20 units so it's nice and private. Please call LA for details.