All apartments in North Miami Beach
Find more places like 16433 NE 31st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami Beach, FL
/
16433 NE 31st Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

16433 NE 31st Ave

16433 Northeast 31st Avenue · (786) 546-0440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Miami Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Eastern Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,500

5 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
new construction
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.

Features a dramatic facade and ceiling height lobby, tastefully furnished by Restoration Hardware, elegant formal dining room + small bar, state of the art indoor/outdoor kitchens, custom woodwork throughout, beautiful terrace views, resort-style furnished backyard space, modern BBQ, electric outdoor shade curtains, swimming pool and a private dock, ideal to entertain family and friends

The residence has 6 bedrooms (1 main suite + 5 bedrooms), an area of 5,341 sq ft, 80 ft of water frontage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16433 NE 31st Ave have any available units?
16433 NE 31st Ave has a unit available for $25,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16433 NE 31st Ave have?
Some of 16433 NE 31st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16433 NE 31st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16433 NE 31st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16433 NE 31st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16433 NE 31st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 16433 NE 31st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16433 NE 31st Ave offers parking.
Does 16433 NE 31st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16433 NE 31st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16433 NE 31st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 16433 NE 31st Ave has a pool.
Does 16433 NE 31st Ave have accessible units?
No, 16433 NE 31st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16433 NE 31st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16433 NE 31st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16433 NE 31st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16433 NE 31st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16433 NE 31st Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street
North Miami Beach, FL 33612
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St
North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

North Miami Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Balconies
North Miami Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

City Center
Sunray East

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity