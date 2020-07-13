16433 NE 31st Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage lobby new construction

This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.



Features a dramatic facade and ceiling height lobby, tastefully furnished by Restoration Hardware, elegant formal dining room + small bar, state of the art indoor/outdoor kitchens, custom woodwork throughout, beautiful terrace views, resort-style furnished backyard space, modern BBQ, electric outdoor shade curtains, swimming pool and a private dock, ideal to entertain family and friends



The residence has 6 bedrooms (1 main suite + 5 bedrooms), an area of 5,341 sq ft, 80 ft of water frontage