North Fort Myers, FL
1699 Ixora DR
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1699 Ixora DR
1699 Ixora Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1699 Ixora Drive, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Diplomat
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Perfect one bedroom for a single person or couple. Large bedroom with separate living room. Space for a cute kitchen nook table. Water is included in rent. This property is close to downtown Ft Myers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1699 Ixora DR have any available units?
1699 Ixora DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Fort Myers, FL
.
Is 1699 Ixora DR currently offering any rent specials?
1699 Ixora DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1699 Ixora DR pet-friendly?
No, 1699 Ixora DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers
.
Does 1699 Ixora DR offer parking?
No, 1699 Ixora DR does not offer parking.
Does 1699 Ixora DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1699 Ixora DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1699 Ixora DR have a pool?
No, 1699 Ixora DR does not have a pool.
Does 1699 Ixora DR have accessible units?
No, 1699 Ixora DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1699 Ixora DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1699 Ixora DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1699 Ixora DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1699 Ixora DR does not have units with air conditioning.
