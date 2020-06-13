/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM
235 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15350 Moonraker CT
15350 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gulf Access Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath condo. Unit features open floor plan updated kitchen with breakfast bar and screen balcony with great canal view. Interior Laundry and Covered parking.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15475 Admiralty CIR
15475 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
For discerning people who enjoy ambience. a rare opportunity to rent a four bedroom property and 3.5 baths and lanai with Jacuzzi on river's edge. almost 3000 sq ft,Large living and open.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
106 S Pioneer St
106 South Pioneer Street, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This home is located in North Ft Myers, in the subdivision of Pioneer Village. Its a really cute and nicely kept 2 bed 2 bath mobile home. On site there is a community pool, shuffle board, and tennis court right there for your use.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3252 Magnolia Landing LN
3252 Magnolia Landing Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Furnished annual rental - ready for occupancy! Enjoy the peace and quiet as you relax on the large screened lanai and take in the view on the lake and 10th fairway. The large kitchen offers ample cabinet, prep and entertaining space.
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
523 SE 23rd AVE
523 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The villa has 1,935 sqft of living space, a well-tended yard on the water and a large pool area with shaded lanai.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3380 Dandolo CIR
3380 Dandolo Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Enjoy Life in the Community of Bella Vida. This 2 Bedroom Plus Den Attached Villa is Available Either Furnished or Unfurnished. If you like some of the furnishings they will stay, if not they will go.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3171 Sea Trawler BEND
3171 Sea Trawler Bend, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2144 sqft
Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Tice
1 Unit Available
4432 East Riverside Drive
4432 East Riverside Drive, Tice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
$1200 for UN-furnished OR $1350 fully furnished. Both options include lawn service. Private oversized corner lot with circular drive and large carport. Caloosahatchee River across the street.
1 of 17
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Tice
1 Unit Available
209 Avacado CT
209 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75.
Results within 5 miles of North Fort Myers
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 2 at 03:47pm
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2090 W 1st ST
2090 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Ready for Season or short term rental preferred! Turnkey unit! Beautifully furnished 30th floor unit at prestigious High Point Place is ready for 2020 or short term off-season rental. 3 Month Short Term Minimum.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1600 sqft
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District
1 Unit Available
1415 Dean ST
1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
656 sqft
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
2827 SE 19th PL
2827 Southeast 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful furnished pool home on canal features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with a split floor plan. Concrete dock present for relaxing by the water. Spacious living area perfect for entertaining.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14055 Aledo CT
14055 Aledo Ct, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
Welcome to paradise! Have you seen me? I have everything you need to detach and relax, a beautiful open floor plan with pool and spa views, nicely landscaped with no neighboring homes in the rear or sides, I offer breeze and amazing views of the
