3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
176 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6096 Eagle Watch CT
6096 Eagle Watch Court, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
LOCATED in the serene Gated neighborhood of Marsh Pointe in Riverbend which is very central to Bayshore corridor ,1-75, US 41, AND Airports of Punta Gorda, & South West Florida International.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
791 Pondella RD
791 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit available in April! Home has been tastefully renovated with custom tile back splash in kitchen, stylish paint scheme and hardwood flooring throughout! This home is located close to dining, shopping and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
4168 Pine Drop LN
4168 4168/4170 Pine Drop Ln, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 beds 2 baths duplex with tile floors and central AC. Washer and dryer hook up in unit. Small pets welcome with pet fee. Application fee is $50 per adult. First, last security to move in.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
67 Victoria DR
67 Victoria Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1238 Forsyth DR
1238 Forsyth Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Enjoy all the comforts of home in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home complete with a fenced in yard and your own personal pool. Close to shopping, dining, activities, airport and the beach. Call today to reserve your vacation.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15475 Admiralty CIR
15475 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
For discerning people who enjoy ambience. a rare opportunity to rent a four bedroom property and 3.5 baths and lanai with Jacuzzi on river's edge. almost 3000 sq ft,Large living and open.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3245 Magnolia Landing LN
3245 Magnolia Landing Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1810 sqft
Seasonally Available 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the Community of Magnolia Landing. Enjoy the many amenities of this desirable golf community located just off of Highway 41 in North Fort Myers, Florida.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
9392 Palm Island CIR
9392 Palm Island Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available for move-in September 1st. GULF ACCESS with Boat Lift! Super rare find here-Palm Island, a Gated Community in ultra-convenient North Fort Myers. Quick access to both Fort Myers and Cape Coral with no tolls. Get excited about this jewel...
1 of 15
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3252 Magnolia Landing LN
3252 Magnolia Landing Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Furnished annual rental - ready for occupancy! Enjoy the peace and quiet as you relax on the large screened lanai and take in the view on the lake and 10th fairway. The large kitchen offers ample cabinet, prep and entertaining space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
4151 Pine Drop LN
4151 4151/4153 Pine Drop Ln, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
957 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4151 Pine Drop LN in North Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
4209 NE 22nd Ave
4209 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME - This is a brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 stall garage. Open kitchen and living area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
2204 NE 35th St
2204 Northeast 35th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
Coming available in June! This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2819 West RD
2819 West Road, Fort Myers Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
As you walk in, you are welcomed with pristine diagonal tile throughout the entire home. Updated kitchen boasts beautiful GRANITE counter tops, and improved wood cabinets. 3 spacious bedrooms aligned in this exemplary floor plan.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
4141 NE 15th PL
4141 Northeast 15th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1976 sqft
Spacious, functional, and charm describe this home, which features a cathedral ceiling, French doors and vinyl and tile flooring throughout. Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1008 NE 40th ST
1008 Northeast 40th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Gator Circle. 1,408 sq. ft. living area. Pets allowed. Non-smokers only. Annual leases only.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
2310 NE 34th LN
2310 Northeast 34th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1799 sqft
Spacious feel in this comfortable home. Tile in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. The home also comes with a screened lanai. Make this home YOUR home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3644 Valle Santa CIR
3644 Valle Santa Circle, Cape Coral, FL
Beautiful Home located in a gated community, community offers pool, gym, playground, tennis court, basketball court and more... close distance to main roads and shopping centers.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2301 NE 20th TER
2301 Northeast 20th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
VACATION VILLA JILL - All Tile - This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home has everything you need to relocate to Florida. Stunning flooring. Very tasteful decor. Bring your bags and come settle into Florida- Pier & Sunsets abound.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
13031 Moody River PKY
13031 Moody River Parkway, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Location! Location! Welcome to Moody River Estates. A tranquil, quiet, gated waterfront community. This 3 Bed (+Den), 2 full bath, single family vacation home is located in North Fort Myers.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2329 NE 16th TER
2329 Northeast 16th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Brand New Home for Rent with all the upgrades and amenities one could wish for! Both sides are available to rent and each side has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
302 NE 18th AVE
302 Northeast 18th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This home has an open floor plan, keeping the master suite & guest rooms in different areas of the house for optimal privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
523 SE 23rd AVE
523 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The villa has 1,935 sqft of living space, a well-tended yard on the water and a large pool area with shaded lanai.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3171 Sea Trawler BEND
3171 Sea Trawler Bend, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2144 sqft
Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home.
