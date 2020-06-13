216 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL
Though Florida is a southern state, it's not often looked at as a haven for country music icons. Nevertheless, superstar Mindy McCready hails from this urban oasis!
If you are looking for a great place to live in Florida that will not break the bank, North Fort Myers is the perfect place for you! This small city on the eastside of the panhandle is the perfect place to live if you are starting out, retiring or somewhere in between. With a thriving economy, beautiful weather and plenty to see and do, North Fort Myers will captivate you from the moment you arrive and never let you go. This area is also well known for being on the down low as a place for those on Spring Break to flock each year, so you know it is a happening place that is both serene and trendy. See more
Finding an apartment in North Fort Myers that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.