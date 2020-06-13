Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:20 PM

216 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL

Finding an apartment in North Fort Myers that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. 91
1064 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice One Bed/One Bath Near Downtown! - Property Id: 293928 Great Community, great neighbors! This all inclusive apartment will be available 06/12/2020, we're accepting applications!!! Welcome to paradise, in a charming community on the stunning

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
85 Blaw St
85 Blaw Street, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
400 sqft
Beatifull 1 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home - 85 Blaw St, Beautiful 1 Bedroom Mobile Home in North Fort Myers, FL - Great small home in a friendly community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
791 Pondella RD
791 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit available in April! Home has been tastefully renovated with custom tile back splash in kitchen, stylish paint scheme and hardwood flooring throughout! This home is located close to dining, shopping and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
67 Victoria DR
67 Victoria Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
4168 Pine Drop LN
4168 4168/4170 Pine Drop Ln, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 beds 2 baths duplex with tile floors and central AC. Washer and dryer hook up in unit. Small pets welcome with pet fee. Application fee is $50 per adult. First, last security to move in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2746 Winona DR
2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available now! 2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers $895 per month + $945 Security Deposit to move in. Home on well & septic. Tenant pays electric & water (set $50) & landscaping.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3245 Magnolia Landing LN
3245 Magnolia Landing Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Seasonally Available 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the Community of Magnolia Landing. Enjoy the many amenities of this desirable golf community located just off of Highway 41 in North Fort Myers, Florida.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1107 Palm Avenue
1107 Palm Ave, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This cozy home located in North Fort Myers, FL is now available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
4209 NE 22nd Ave
4209 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME - This is a brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 stall garage. Open kitchen and living area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Washer and dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Suncoast Estates
1 Unit Available
7650 Ebson DR
7650 Ebson Drive, Suncoast Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
This lake front mobile home has 2 spacious bedrooms and a modern full tiled bathroom. With 3 new wall Split Air conditioning and heating units, this home will stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1008 NE 40th ST
1008 Northeast 40th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Gator Circle. 1,408 sq. ft. living area. Pets allowed. Non-smokers only. Annual leases only.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
218 Georgia AVE
218 Georgia Avenue, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage home is located in Fort Myers convenient to I-75. This home features tile and laminate wood flooring, ceiling fans, blinds on windows, washer and dryer hookups in garage, screened lanai, and fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
2310 NE 34th LN
2310 Northeast 34th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Spacious feel in this comfortable home. Tile in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. The home also comes with a screened lanai. Make this home YOUR home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3380 Dandolo CIR
3380 Dandolo Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Enjoy Life in the Community of Bella Vida. This 2 Bedroom Plus Den Attached Villa is Available Either Furnished or Unfurnished. If you like some of the furnishings they will stay, if not they will go.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3210 Cottonwood BEND
3210 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2201 Southeast 4th Street
2201 Southeast 4th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1236 sqft
Custom 18 tile floors laid on brick pattern. Soaring vaulted ceilings make the most of the space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
169 Vermont Avenue
169 Vermont Avenue, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1050 Hancock Creek S Blvd
1050 Hancock Creek South Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1228 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Cape Coral. Amenities included: Patio, central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, and updated kitchen. No Utilities included. Ask about pets. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,375/month rent.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
3316 Acapulco Circle
3316 Acapulco Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
3298 Acapulco circle
3298 Acapulco Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1499 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
269 Stockton Street
269 Stockton Street, Palmona Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
At Parkside Community we manage the Dead End Block. Free Wifi. On a Cul-de-sac street (no through traffic). New brown carpet & wood grain vinyl, Onsite maintenance staff. Rent is discounted*.
City Guide for North Fort Myers, FL

Though Florida is a southern state, it's not often looked at as a haven for country music icons. Nevertheless, superstar Mindy McCready hails from this urban oasis!

If you are looking for a great place to live in Florida that will not break the bank, North Fort Myers is the perfect place for you! This small city on the eastside of the panhandle is the perfect place to live if you are starting out, retiring or somewhere in between. With a thriving economy, beautiful weather and plenty to see and do, North Fort Myers will captivate you from the moment you arrive and never let you go. This area is also well known for being on the down low as a place for those on Spring Break to flock each year, so you know it is a happening place that is both serene and trendy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Fort Myers, FL

Finding an apartment in North Fort Myers that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

