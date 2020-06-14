Apartment List
219 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Fort Myers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.

1 Unit Available
16250 Bay Pointe BLVD
16250 Bay Pointe Boulevard, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute end-unit villa In Bay Pointe Yacht and Racquet Club. Sturdy roll-down shutters on screened porch, front porch open for barbequing. Community clubhouse, pool, exercise room, tennis courts and boat slips Freshly painted and cleaned.

Hancock
1 Unit Available
3340 N Key DR
3340 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974.

Hancock
1 Unit Available
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo.

Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3252 Magnolia Landing LN
3252 Magnolia Landing Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Furnished annual rental - ready for occupancy! Enjoy the peace and quiet as you relax on the large screened lanai and take in the view on the lake and 10th fairway. The large kitchen offers ample cabinet, prep and entertaining space.
Results within 1 mile of North Fort Myers

Hancock
1 Unit Available
3250 Lee Way CT
3250 Lee Way Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Look no further!! This turnkey home is in a gated community close to everything. If you like to boat, this community has Gulf Access! Multiple pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and club room.

Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3644 Valle Santa CIR
3644 Valle Santa Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Home located in a gated community, community offers pool, gym, playground, tennis court, basketball court and more... close distance to main roads and shopping centers.

Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.

1 Unit Available
3210 Cottonwood BEND
3210 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning.

Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1818 Concordia Lake CIR
1818 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BRIGHT and QUIET 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, second floor (NO elevator) with a side-by-side attached 2-car garage. Beautiful TRAVERTINE Tile FLOORING. Walking distance to a strip mall with Publix supermarket and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of North Fort Myers
45 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.

West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2104 W First ST
2104 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Available May 1, 2020. You will love the privacy in this 21st floor residence. Over 2,200 square feet of luxurious high rise living. Unit is unfurnished. Breathtaking summer sunset views of the Caloosahatchee River and downtown Fort Myers.

Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1600 sqft
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove

Hancock
1 Unit Available
1771 Four Mile Cove PKY
1771 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo features a split bedroom design. Master includes a walk-in closet and private adjoining bath. Large living area. Flooring is Carpet and Tile,crown molding and 5" baseboards throughout.

1 Unit Available
4125 Bellasol CIR
4125 Bellasol Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental in a gated community!! Private screened in lanai and courtyard. Swimming pool, clubhouse, exercise room, GREAT LOCATION!!! Just off Colonial Blvd. and Veronica Shoemaker, between I-75 and US 41.

1 Unit Available
2500 Edwards DR
2500 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,625
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury waterfront senior living! Our 55+ resort style senior living center is located in the historic downtown river district of Ft Myers.

Winkler Safe Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
2121 Collier AVE
2121 Collier Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
*** NEW VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON*** Welcome to Centre Court Condominium, a quiet and friendly community with wonderful amenities such as a pool, fitness area, hobby room and community room.

East 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2797 1st ST
2797 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom/two bath 8th floor unit in Beau Rivage will not be available for long. Located in the Downtown Fort Myers River District, Beau Rivage boasts upscale amenities including a community pool, spa, fitness center, theater and more.
City Guide for North Fort Myers, FL

Though Florida is a southern state, it's not often looked at as a haven for country music icons. Nevertheless, superstar Mindy McCready hails from this urban oasis!

If you are looking for a great place to live in Florida that will not break the bank, North Fort Myers is the perfect place for you! This small city on the eastside of the panhandle is the perfect place to live if you are starting out, retiring or somewhere in between. With a thriving economy, beautiful weather and plenty to see and do, North Fort Myers will captivate you from the moment you arrive and never let you go. This area is also well known for being on the down low as a place for those on Spring Break to flock each year, so you know it is a happening place that is both serene and trendy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Fort Myers, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Fort Myers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

