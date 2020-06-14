219 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL with gym
Though Florida is a southern state, it's not often looked at as a haven for country music icons. Nevertheless, superstar Mindy McCready hails from this urban oasis!
If you are looking for a great place to live in Florida that will not break the bank, North Fort Myers is the perfect place for you! This small city on the eastside of the panhandle is the perfect place to live if you are starting out, retiring or somewhere in between. With a thriving economy, beautiful weather and plenty to see and do, North Fort Myers will captivate you from the moment you arrive and never let you go. This area is also well known for being on the down low as a place for those on Spring Break to flock each year, so you know it is a happening place that is both serene and trendy. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Fort Myers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.